Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $41,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth $112,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,493 shares of company stock worth $4,722,125. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

NDSN stock opened at $222.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $224.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.51.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

