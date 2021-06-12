Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,300 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.49% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $37,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

SITE stock opened at $161.66 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $100.74 and a one year high of $206.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,754.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $3,192,163.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,954,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,447 shares of company stock worth $7,738,478. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.89.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

