Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Down 91.9% in May

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the May 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. 2,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures engineered powders comprising ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials, including hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxides and nickel-lithium materials; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

