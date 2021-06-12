MKM Partners Initiates Coverage on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Investment analysts at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,809,000 after acquiring an additional 231,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after buying an additional 717,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,519,000 after buying an additional 25,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

