ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.59 Million

Equities analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will report sales of $468.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $479.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $457.78 million. ModivCare posted sales of $282.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MODV. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MODV traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.34. The stock had a trading volume of 39,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $72.98 and a fifty-two week high of $184.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,754,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,413,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,721,000.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

