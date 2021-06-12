Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Monro alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Monro by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Monro by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.78. 110,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,898. Monro has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monro will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.