Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 72,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $3,161,265.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,787 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,059. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth $274,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth $1,738,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 125,167 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. 57,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.96. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

