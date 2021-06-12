Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $131.84

Shares of Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$131.84 and traded as high as C$154.98. Morguard shares last traded at C$153.06, with a volume of 1,052 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRC. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Morguard from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$180.00 price target on shares of Morguard in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -14.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$131.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.43.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$246.96 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morguard Co. will post 13.5400007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Morguard’s payout ratio is -5.72%.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

