MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$61.15. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$60.46, with a volume of 23,777 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTY. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$118.96 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.1800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

