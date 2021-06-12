MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$61.15. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$60.46, with a volume of 23,777 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MTY. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.06.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67.
In other news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,337,993.
MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
