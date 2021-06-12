Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

NYSE MLI opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $48.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,556 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after buying an additional 40,637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

