MYDA Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $107.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.30. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $208.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.