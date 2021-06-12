MYDA Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 49,100 Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth $1,616,000.

Gores Metropoulos II stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

