MYDA Advisors LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU)

MYDA Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,310 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zanite Acquisition were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,052,000.

Get Zanite Acquisition alerts:

ZNTEU stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Zanite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.