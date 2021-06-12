MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $317,000 in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter worth $181,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at $990,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at $1,306,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at $1,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Alpha SPAC alerts:

Omega Alpha SPAC stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Omega Alpha SPAC has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.