MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APEI stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.38. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APEI shares. Truist started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

