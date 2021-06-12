MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 224,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 74,166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 106,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 42,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 203,723 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $393.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

