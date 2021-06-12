N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:BWNG opened at GBX 64.80 ($0.85) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.30, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of £298.39 million and a P/E ratio of 24.92. N Brown Group has a 52 week low of GBX 31.32 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

In other N Brown Group news, insider Joshua Alliance acquired 7,375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £4,572,500 ($5,974,000.52).

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

