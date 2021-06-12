National Bank Financial Comments on Tricon Residential Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tricon Residential in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCN. National Bankshares set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.32.

TSE:TCN opened at C$13.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.11. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,235,179. Insiders have sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029 over the last 90 days.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

