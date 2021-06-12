National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NCMI shares. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. 435,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,076. The firm has a market cap of $421.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.90. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.61.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,221,692.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

