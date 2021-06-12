National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,026.77 ($13.41).

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 918.60 ($12.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.84. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 917.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.20.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

