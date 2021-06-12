Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Raised to $23.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $19.41 on Thursday. Navient has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Navient will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth about $35,524,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,116,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Navient by 804.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 926,836 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Navient by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 640,225 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.