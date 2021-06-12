New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $9.02

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $9.79. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 522,378 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CLSA began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 736.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,866,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,509 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 931.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.