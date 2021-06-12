New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 76,800 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of M&T Bank worth $27,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $155.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

