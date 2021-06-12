NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on June 30th

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.341 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -134.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NYSE:NXRT opened at $56.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 153.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,870.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $152,340. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.