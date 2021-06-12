NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 153.35 and a beta of 0.96. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.06.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. Analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $51,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,340. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

