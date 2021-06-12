NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $260.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $261.00.

NICE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.85.

Get NICE alerts:

NASDAQ NICE opened at $229.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $181.76 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.