NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $260.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $261.00.
NICE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.85.
NASDAQ NICE opened at $229.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $181.76 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
