Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Gap Down to $26.84

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.84, but opened at $26.16. Nielsen shares last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 10,890 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Company Profile (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

