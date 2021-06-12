Nishkama Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 212,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,000. Ceridian HCM accounts for 4.8% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nishkama Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ceridian HCM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $6,042,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.81. The stock had a trading volume of 546,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,625. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.68 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.65.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.13.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

