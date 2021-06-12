Nishkama Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Nishkama Capital LLC cut its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,313 shares during the quarter. Arconic comprises 2.0% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Arconic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 860,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,631,000 after purchasing an additional 108,463 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arconic by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 173,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

ARNC stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. 574,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 2.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

