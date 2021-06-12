NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NiSource were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 821,829 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NI stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

