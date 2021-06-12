Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 5,406 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 45.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

PLNT stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -341.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.