Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 550,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 245,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 32,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OHI opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.39 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.