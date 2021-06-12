Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.63 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Barclays raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

