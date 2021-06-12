Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,115 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 53,260 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,180,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,217,000 after buying an additional 160,529 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 189,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at $45,842,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock worth $108,178,090. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

