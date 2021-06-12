Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 284 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

