Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Takes $1.47 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after acquiring an additional 93,535 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Plug Power by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.21.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

