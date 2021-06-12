Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,389,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after buying an additional 68,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 64,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $28.94 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISCK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

