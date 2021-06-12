NIX Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NIX has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $11.71 million and approximately $55,470.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,980.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.80 or 0.06700264 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.41 or 0.01630655 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.86 or 0.00454147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00155411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.34 or 0.00684205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.36 or 0.00458429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00041138 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,178,137 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

