Node Runners Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,102.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $648,502.20 and approximately $1,102.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node Runners coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.74 or 0.00077771 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Node Runners

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,377 coins. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

