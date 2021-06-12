Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 105 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY opened at $534.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $536.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.65 and a 52 week high of $568.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total value of $2,393,885.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,279.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.