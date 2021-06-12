Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 804 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,549 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after buying an additional 1,348,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.49, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

