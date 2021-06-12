Norinchukin Bank The Has $3.09 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $74.52. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.04.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

