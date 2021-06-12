Norinchukin Bank The Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $143.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.26 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

In other news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

