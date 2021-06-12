North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NOA. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.69.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$17.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.67. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$7.55 and a 52 week high of C$18.21. The company has a market cap of C$503.82 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.67 per share, with a total value of C$68,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,370. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635 over the last quarter.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

