North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Raymond James

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.69.

NOA opened at C$17.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$503.82 million and a PE ratio of 11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.67. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$7.55 and a 52 week high of C$18.21.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 2,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$27,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$27,890. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

