Northland Securities Trims Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Target Price to $28.00

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its price objective cut by Northland Securities from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $19,205,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 474,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,897,000 after purchasing an additional 311,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $1,934,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

