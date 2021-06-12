Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of Northwest Natural worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,648,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth approximately $9,943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 91,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In related news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

