NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,853,000 after buying an additional 8,341,481 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after buying an additional 7,290,944 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth approximately $140,270,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,550,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,364,000 after buying an additional 5,726,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.38.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

