Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $84.45 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $198.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

