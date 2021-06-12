Numeraire (NMR) Price Reaches $38.51 on Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $191.83 million and $19.08 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for approximately $38.51 or 0.00108139 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00059017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.37 or 0.00795767 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.29 or 0.08284942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00086487 BTC.

Numeraire is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,253 coins and its circulating supply is 4,981,493 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

